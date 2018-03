Famous birthdays for March 10: Sharon Stone, Jon Hamm

March 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Actor Barry Fitzgerald in 1888

-- Poet Margaret Fishback in 1900

-- James Earl Ray, convicted assassin of Martin Luther King Jr., in 1928

-- Playwright David Rabe in 1940 (age 78)

-- Actor Chuck Norris in 1940 (age 78)

-- College basketball Coach Jim Valvano in 1946

-- Kim Campbell, the first female prime minister of Canada, in 1947 (age 71)

-- Journalist Bob Greene in 1947 (age 71)

-- Al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden in 1957

-- Actor Sharon Stone in 1958 (age 60)

-- Olympic gold medal gymnast Mitch Gaylord in 1961 (age 57)

-- Britain's Prince Edward in 1964 (age 54)

-- Actor Jasmine Guy in 1962 (age 56)

-- Singer Edie Brickell in 1966 (age 52)

-- Actor Paget Brewster in 1969 (age 49)

-- Actor Jon Hamm in 1971 (age 47)

-- Rapper Timbaland (born Timothy Zachery Mosley) in 1972 (age 46)

-- Singer Robin Thicke in 1977 (age 41)

-- Olympic gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller in 1977 (age 41)

-- Singer Carrie Underwood in 1983 (age 35)

-- Actor Olivia Wilde in 1984 (age 34)

-- Singer Emeli Sande in 1987 (age 31)

-- Actor Emily Osment in 1992 (age 26)