Famous birthdays for March 9: Oscar Isaac, Juliette Binoche

March 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- Explorer Amerigo Vespucci in 1454
-- Leland Stanford, railroad builder and founder of California's Stanford University, in 1824
-- English novelist/poet Victoria Sackville-West in 1892
-- Composer Samuel Barber in 1910
-- Detective novelist Mickey Spillane in 1918
-- Actor Joyce Van Patten in 1934 (age 84)
-- Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, in 1934
-- Country singer Mickey Gilley in 1936 (age 82)
-- Actor Raul Julia in 1940
-- Rock 'n' roll singer Mark Lindsay in 1942 (age 76)
-- Actor Trish Van Devere in 1941 (age 77)
-- Former world chess champion Bobby Fischer in 1943
-- Rock musician Robin Trower in 1945 (age 73)
-- Actor Linda Fiorentino in 1958 (age 60)
-- Actor Juliette Binoche in 1964 (age 54)
-- Actor Emmanuel Lewis in 1971 (age 47)
-- Actor Oscar Isaac in 1979 (age 39)
-- Actor Matthew Gray Gubler in 1980 (age 38)
-- Olympic gold medal skier Julia Mancuso in 1984 (age 34)
-- Actor Brittany Snow in 1986 (age 32)
-- Rapper/actor Bow Wow (born Shad Gregory Moss) in 1987 (age 31)
-- Actor Cierra Ramirez in 1995 (age 23)