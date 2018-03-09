Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for March 9: Oscar Isaac, Juliette Binoche

By UPI Staff  |  March 9, 2018 at 3:00 AM
March 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Explorer Amerigo Vespucci in 1454

-- Leland Stanford, railroad builder and founder of California's Stanford University, in 1824

-- English novelist/poet Victoria Sackville-West in 1892

-- Composer Samuel Barber in 1910

-- Detective novelist Mickey Spillane in 1918

-- Actor Joyce Van Patten in 1934 (age 84)

-- Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, in 1934

-- Country singer Mickey Gilley in 1936 (age 82)

-- Actor Raul Julia in 1940

-- Rock 'n' roll singer Mark Lindsay in 1942 (age 76)

-- Actor Trish Van Devere in 1941 (age 77)

-- Former world chess champion Bobby Fischer in 1943

-- Rock musician Robin Trower in 1945 (age 73)

-- Actor Linda Fiorentino in 1958 (age 60)

-- Actor Juliette Binoche in 1964 (age 54)

-- Actor Emmanuel Lewis in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Oscar Isaac in 1979 (age 39)

-- Actor Matthew Gray Gubler in 1980 (age 38)

-- Olympic gold medal skier Julia Mancuso in 1984 (age 34)

-- Actor Brittany Snow in 1986 (age 32)

-- Rapper/actor Bow Wow (born Shad Gregory Moss) in 1987 (age 31)

-- Actor Cierra Ramirez in 1995 (age 23)

