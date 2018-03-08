Mark Hamill honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

March 8 (UPI) -- Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday afternoon.

Hamill was joined for a ceremony at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles by R2-D2, a stormtrooper and Star Wars creator George Lucas as well as co-stars Harrison Ford and Kelly Marie Tran as he received the 2,630th star on the Walk of Fame.

"These will be brief remarks because words truly fail me," Hamill said. "It's hard to convey my gratitude, my joy, the exhilaration of being recognized this way."

Lucas hailed Hamill as exactly what he was looking for when casting the character of Luke Skywalker in the first Star Wars film.

"Mark Hamill is a character that can't be written," Lucas said. "I'm very proud of Mark for getting his star. We've been around together for I don't want to say how many years and we've come a long way from that casting session."

Ford, who starred as Han Solo in Star Wars alongside Hamill, joked there were "a lot more people that showed up for my star" before taking a moment to remember their co-star Carrie Fisher, who died at the age of 60 in 2016.

"When thinking about today, I was really sorry that we don't have the other member of our trio here to celebrate with us," Ford said in reference to Fisher, who starred as Princess Leia. "But I feel her presence."

Ford went on to congratulate Hamill, saying he was "very pleased" for his career successes.

"I think he has found comfort and utility and control of his destiny and I'm happy for you," Ford said.

Prior to starring in the Star Wars franchise, Hamill appeared on a variety of television shows and television movies including a nine-month stretch on General Hospital. He also appeared in Broadway productions such as The Elephant Man and Amadeus in addition to voicing several characters such as DC Comics villain The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series and the Batman: Arkham series of video games.

"If it weren't for the public, I'd be nowhere. From Jedi to Joker and back again, it's been a fantastic ride. Thank you so much and may the force with each and every one of you," Hamill said.