Gayle King urges Oprah Winfrey to run for president

March 6 (UPI) -- Gayle King thinks best friend Oprah Winfrey should reconsider running for president.

The 63-year-old television personality encouraged Winfrey on Tuesday's episode of CBS This Morning to oppose President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

"No one should be convinced to run for the presidency, but I also think you have a very unique ability in terms of healing and connecting all people," King told the 64-year-old media mogul.

"I have great compassion for people, I do, but I think you need more than compassion to be President of the United States," Winfrey responded.

Winfrey said King initially urged her to run during a conversation at her home in Maui, Hawaii. The pair discussed the prospect prior to Winfrey's speech at the Golden Globe Awards in January.

"Gayle goes, 'Look, uh, I just want to talk to you about something. It's not going to be good for you, but I think it would be good for the country.' And I'm like, 'Get out of here!'" Winfrey recalled.

Winfrey previously said in the March issue of InStyle that King was calling and texting "regularly" about the possibility. She explained her reservations in the interview, saying a presidential run is "not for" her.

"I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not do. And so it's not something that interests me. I don't have the DNA for it," the star said.