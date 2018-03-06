Coco Austin, daughter Chanel wear matching mermaid bikinis

March 6 (UPI) -- Coco Austin and daughter Chanel show off their matching mermaid bikinis in a new Instagram post.

The 38-year-old television personality shared a slideshow Monday from her family vacation to the Bahamas with 2-year-old Chanel and husband Ice-T.

The photos show Austin and Chanel sporting mermaid-inspired swimwear as they enjoy a sunny outing at a pool. Austin is also shown striking a pose next to Ice-T, whom she married in January 2002.

"Striking more poses on our 3rd day in Bahamas! Chanel went rockin our mermaid suits," she captioned the post. "Bathing suits by - @sugardollz."

Austin and Chanel wore matching nautical-inspired bikinis the day previous, as seen in another slideshow on Austin's account.

"Having the time of our lives down in Bahamas! Spent the day at a bungalow at poolside ..Chanel was turnt up! Life of the party.. My friends that came are having a blast too!" she wrote.

Austin often wears matching outfits with Chanel, including the red and black outfits they sported during the toddler's first trip to Disneyland in August. She couldn't help but gush about her daughter in an Instagram post last week.

"Being a mom was my calling.. I can't imagine not having a girl..my prayers were definitely answered with this one," the star wrote.