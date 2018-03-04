Kevin McKidd marries pregnant fiancee Arielle Goldrath

March 4 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy actor Kevin McKidd announced on his personal blog he has married Arielle Goldrath and they are expecting their first child together.

Friday's post was titled, "Very Happy, Very Big News!" and included a photo of the Scottish actor wearing a brown kilt suit and tie, while his bride wore a long, white, lace gown and showed off a visible baby bump.

​"Arielle and I are so happy to announce our marriage and new baby, who is soon to join our growing family," McKidd wrote.

"My kids are happy for us, too, and are looking forward to the arrival of their newest sibling! Close friends and family came together with my Grey's family to share in our celebration day -- an intimate, low key gathering culminating in a Scottish Ceilidh dance. There's much to be grateful for and we're thrilled for the adventures 2018 will bring us all!"

McKidd finalized his divorce from Jane Parker, his wife of 17 years, in December after a two-year separation. The former couple share joint custody of a 17-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter.

McKidd, 44, has been playing Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey's Anatomy since 2008.