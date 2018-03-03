Famous birthday for March 3: Jessica Biel, George Miller

March 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- English poet Edmund Waller in 1606

-- Industrialist George Pullman, inventor of the railway sleeping car, in 1831

-- Telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell in 1847

-- Charles Ponzi, convicted of fraud for a pyramid scheme that bears his name, in 1882

-- Movie star Jean Harlow in 1911

-- Star Trek actor James "Scotty" Doohan in 1920

-- Musician Arthel Lane "Doc" Watson in 1923

-- Lee Radziwill, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, in 1933 (age 85)

-- Filmmaker George Miller in 1945 (age 73)

-- Author Ron Chernow in 1949 (age 69)

-- Actor Miranda Richardson in 1958 (age 60)

-- Radio show host Ira Glass in 1959 (age 59)

-- Football star Herschel Walker, 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1962 (age 56)

-- Olympic gold medal heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1962 (age 56)

-- Actor Julie Bowen in 1970 (age 48)

-- Actor David Faustino in 1974 (age 44)

-- Actor Jessica Biel in 1982 (age 36)

-- Singer Camila Cabello in 1997 (age 21)