Famous birthday for March 3: Jessica Biel, George Miller

March 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- English poet Edmund Waller in 1606
-- Industrialist George Pullman, inventor of the railway sleeping car, in 1831
-- Telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell in 1847
-- Charles Ponzi, convicted of fraud for a pyramid scheme that bears his name, in 1882
-- Movie star Jean Harlow in 1911
-- Star Trek actor James "Scotty" Doohan in 1920
-- Musician Arthel Lane "Doc" Watson in 1923
-- Lee Radziwill, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, in 1933 (age 85)
-- Filmmaker George Miller in 1945 (age 73)
-- Author Ron Chernow in 1949 (age 69)
-- Actor Miranda Richardson in 1958 (age 60)
-- Radio show host Ira Glass in 1959 (age 59)
-- Football star Herschel Walker, 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1962 (age 56)
-- Olympic gold medal heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1962 (age 56)
-- Actor Julie Bowen in 1970 (age 48)
-- Actor David Faustino in 1974 (age 44)
-- Actor Jessica Biel in 1982 (age 36)
-- Singer Camila Cabello in 1997 (age 21)