Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthday for March 3: Jessica Biel, George Miller

By UPI Staff  |  March 3, 2018 at 3:07 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- English poet Edmund Waller in 1606

-- Industrialist George Pullman, inventor of the railway sleeping car, in 1831

-- Telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell in 1847

-- Charles Ponzi, convicted of fraud for a pyramid scheme that bears his name, in 1882

-- Movie star Jean Harlow in 1911

-- Star Trek actor James "Scotty" Doohan in 1920

-- Musician Arthel Lane "Doc" Watson in 1923

-- Lee Radziwill, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, in 1933 (age 85)

-- Filmmaker George Miller in 1945 (age 73)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Author Ron Chernow in 1949 (age 69)

-- Actor Miranda Richardson in 1958 (age 60)

-- Radio show host Ira Glass in 1959 (age 59)

-- Football star Herschel Walker, 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1962 (age 56)

-- Olympic gold medal heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1962 (age 56)

-- Actor Julie Bowen in 1970 (age 48)

-- Actor David Faustino in 1974 (age 44)

-- Actor Jessica Biel in 1982 (age 36)

-- Singer Camila Cabello in 1997 (age 21)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Weird Al, Lin-Manuel Miranda lip sync 'Hamilton Polka' on 'Tonight Show' Weird Al, Lin-Manuel Miranda lip sync 'Hamilton Polka' on 'Tonight Show'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invite the public to their wedding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invite the public to their wedding
Toni Braxton flashes ring after engagement to Birdman: 'He did well' Toni Braxton flashes ring after engagement to Birdman: 'He did well'
Kylie Jenner holds daughter Stormi in new photos: 'My angel baby' Kylie Jenner holds daughter Stormi in new photos: 'My angel baby'
Famous birthdays for March 2: Rebel Wilson, Jon Bon Jovi Famous birthdays for March 2: Rebel Wilson, Jon Bon Jovi
Loading...