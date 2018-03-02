Kevin Smith doing 'better than ever' after heart attack, says daughter

March 2 (UPI) -- Kevin Smith's daughter says the star is doing "better than ever" following a massive heart attack.
Harley Quinn Smith, 18, gave an update on Kevin in an Instagram post Thursday after the 47-year-old actor and director had a "widow-maker" heart attack Monday, Feb. 26.
"Thank you so much for the outpour of love in the past few days," Harley Quinn captioned a throwback photo with her dad. "He is thankfully home now and doing better than ever, but this has truly been the most terrifying experience of my life."
"My dad is a goddamn force to be reckoned with and although I'm thankful for him everyday, this is just a real reminder of how insanely lucky I am to have him," she said. "Thank you so much for all your kind words during this."
Kevin was filming a new standup special Monday in Glendale, Calif., when he started feeling ill and canceled his second show to head to the hospital. Doctors discovered the star had a 100 percent blockage of his LAD artery.
"If I hadn't canceled the second show to go to the hospital, the Doc said I would've died tonight," he said in a post announcing the news.
Kevin said in a post Wednesday that he is "home again" and "feeling good" after the ordeal. He posted a photo Thursday of a gift from the Disney Channel that was addressed to actor Kevin James as an inside joke.
"@disneychannel just won the prize for funniest gift when they sent these cookies. Last week I was telling the folks there that a certain percentage I meet always call me #kevinjames. So THIS is an insanely well-timed joke," the actor explained.
