Police called to Tori Spelling's home over 'mental illness' concerns

By Annie Martin  |  March 1, 2018 at 1:32 PM
March 1 (UPI) -- Police were called to Tori Spelling's home in Woodland Hills, Calif., Thursday over "mental illness" concerns.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a disturbance call at the 44-year-old actress' house around 7:15 a.m. PT, a department spokesperson confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

According to the dispatch call, authorities responded to a "female mental illness" situation, although it is unknown who contacted the police. Officials were still investigating the incident as of 9:15 a.m.

TMZ reported Spelling was acting "very aggressive" and possibly having "a nervous breakdown." Sources said the star had called police Wednesday night after mistaking husband Dean McDermott's arrival home as someone breaking into the house.

Spelling spent time with The Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios and another friend Wednesday afternoon. The actress appeared fine in a video Olympios posted on Instagram Stories.

Tori Spelling spent time with "The Bachelor" alum Corinne Olympios on Wednesday. Screenshot via Corinne Olympios/Instagram Stories
