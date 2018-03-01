Naomi Campbell, Skepta get close on British GQ cover

March 1 (UPI) -- Rumored couple Naomi Campbell and Skepta get close on a new British GQ cover.

The 47-year-old British model and 35-year-old rapper posed topless for the magazine's April issue amid dating reports.

Campbell shared a photo of the cover Thursday on Instagram. The image shows the model laughing as Skepta cradles the back of her neck and comes in for a kiss.

"@britishgq out March 8th @skeptagram @dylanjonesgq @anlestudio @lejenke @adam.wolfgang @romorganhairstudio," she captioned the post.

British GQ described Campbell and Skepta as "close friends" in a promo for the issue. The pair first met at the British Fashion Awards in November 2016, and have since collaborated on Skepta's underwear line.

The Sun had reported in January that Campbell and Skepta were dating but keeping their romance under wraps.

"Naomi and Skepta have been meeting up for a string of secret dates," a source said. "They are both very creative which is why they have hit if off with each other. Things are going well but they are taking it very slowly."

Campbell and Skepta have yet to address their relationship, although the rapper captioned a photo on Twitter of himself and Campbell with a heart emoji in October. He used a siren emoji while posting a picture of the model earlier this month.