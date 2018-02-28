Home / Entertainment News

Toni Braxton flashes ring after engagement to Birdman: 'He did well'

The singer confirmed her engagement to the "Money to Blow" rapper last week.
By Annie Martin  |  Feb. 28, 2018 at 1:25 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Toni Braxton says fiancé Birdman "did well" with his choice of engagement ring.

The 50-year-old singer and television personality showed off her enormous diamond sparkler on Tuesday's episode of the ITV series Loose Women.

"What are you talking about? What do you mean?" Braxton joked after the hosts complimented her on the ring.

"He did well, right? My gentleman friend," she said before the hosts congratulated her. "Thank you, I'm excited."

Braxton confirmed her engagement to Birdman in a promo for her WE tv series, Braxton Family Values, last week. The pair are longtime friends who made their red carpet debut as a couple at the BET Awards in 2016.

"T, that's my girl, my friend, my family... that's my love, my soldier, my life," Birdman gushed on the Feb. 20 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. "She's my life. I love her to death."

Braxton was previously married to Keri Lewis, and shares two sons, 16-year-old Denim Cole and 14-year-old Diezel Ky, with the singer. Braxton and Birdman have yet to share details about their wedding plans.

Topics: Toni Braxton
Trending Stories
'Teen Mom OG': Catelynn Lowell announces miscarriage 'Teen Mom OG': Catelynn Lowell announces miscarriage
WWE Smackdown: John Cena returns, faces AJ Styles WWE Smackdown: John Cena returns, faces AJ Styles
Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Chelsea Clinton, Timothy Spall Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Chelsea Clinton, Timothy Spall
Famous birthdays for Feb. 28: Jason Aldean, Bernadette Peters Famous birthdays for Feb. 28: Jason Aldean, Bernadette Peters
Demi Lovato invites Parkland survivors onstage to kick off tour Demi Lovato invites Parkland survivors onstage to kick off tour
Loading...