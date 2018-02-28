Toni Braxton flashes ring after engagement to Birdman: 'He did well'

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Toni Braxton says fiancé Birdman "did well" with his choice of engagement ring.

The 50-year-old singer and television personality showed off her enormous diamond sparkler on Tuesday's episode of the ITV series Loose Women.

"What are you talking about? What do you mean?" Braxton joked after the hosts complimented her on the ring.

"He did well, right? My gentleman friend," she said before the hosts congratulated her. "Thank you, I'm excited."

Braxton confirmed her engagement to Birdman in a promo for her WE tv series, Braxton Family Values, last week. The pair are longtime friends who made their red carpet debut as a couple at the BET Awards in 2016.

"T, that's my girl, my friend, my family... that's my love, my soldier, my life," Birdman gushed on the Feb. 20 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. "She's my life. I love her to death."

Braxton was previously married to Keri Lewis, and shares two sons, 16-year-old Denim Cole and 14-year-old Diezel Ky, with the singer. Braxton and Birdman have yet to share details about their wedding plans.