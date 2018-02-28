Ireland Baldwin goes nude for anti-fur PETA campaign

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Ireland Baldwin appears nude in an anti-fur PETA campaign.

The 22-year-old model said in an Instagram post Wednesday that posing for the organization, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, fulfilled a lifelong dream.

"It's out! So thrilled to share my brand new Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur campaign with @peta!" Baldwin captioned a photo on Instagram of the ad. "I've dreamt of shooting this for as long as I can remember."

"If you don't truly know what goes into making fur, please educate yourself," she said. "Fur is cruel no matter what. If you wouldn't skin and wear your own dog, then you shouldn't wear fur at all because all animals are equal."

Baldwin is the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin and actress Kim Basinger. She said in an accompanying video that she was inspired by her mom, who was one of the first celebrities to pose nude for the campaign.

"I saw the images from when my mom shot this campaign so it's something I've aspired to do," the star said. "Since I was a little girl I wanted to do something for PETA."

"This is something my mother has fought [for] her entire life and has advocated for, and something I have tried to as well," she added. "I actually have it in my contract as a model that I won't wear fur. I didn't want that to be part of my brand."

Baldwin has appeared in Elle, Vanity Fair and DuJour, and modeled for Guess and True Religion Jeans. Her cousin Hailey Baldwin, the 21-year-old daughter of Stephen Baldwin, is also involved in modeling.