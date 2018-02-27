Patton Oswalt celebrates late wife's final book: 'You did it, baby'

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Patton Oswalt is celebrating the release of his late wife's final book.

The 49-year-old actor and comedian praised Michelle McNamara in a tweet Tuesday after aiding in the posthumous publication of her book I"ll Be Gone in the Dark.

Oswalt marked the occasion by bringing a copy of McNamara's book to her grave. McNamara died at age 46 in April 2016 from an undiagnosed heart condition and complications from prescribed medicine.

"You did it, baby. The book is excellent, the writing brilliant. You tried to bring kindness to chaos, which was your way. #IllBeGoneInTheDark #MichelleMcNamara," Oswalt wrote.

Oswalt said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Monday that he became committed to finishing McNamara's book after her death. The book is an investigative piece on the Golden State Killer.

"I wish I could tell you some moment of epiphany when I realized that I was going to finish it, but I don't have it," the comedian said. "That whole year is just this really painful blur."

"It was her book and it's an amazing book," he added. "I wanted to do right by her."

Oswalt and McNamara were married more than 10 years, and share 8-year-old daughter Alice. The actor got remarried to Meredith Salenger in July.