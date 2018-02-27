'Fifty Shades Freed' actor Brant Daugherty engaged to actress

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Fifty Shades Freed actor Brant Daugherty is engaged to be married.

The 32-year-old actor said in an Instagram post Monday that he proposed to actress Kimberly Hidalgo during a trip to Amsterdam this month.

"So we have some exciting news to share with everyone... A few weeks ago @kimhidalgo and I visited Amsterdam and I asked her to marry me! More importantly, she said yes," he wrote. "Now she's stuck with me forever. Sucker."

Hidalgo, who has appeared on How I Met Your Mother, Bones and Grey's Anatomy, also shared the news on her own account.

"Okay @brantdaugherty, I'll marry you," she captioned a photo with Daugherty, adding a smiley face and an engagement ring emoji.

Daugherty had said in a previous post that he and Hidalgo visited Amsterdam for Valentine's Day. Hidalgo captured a photo of Daugherty taking in the view from the NH Collection Doelen hotel that the actor shared Feb. 15 on Instagram.

"So mesmerized by this view... @nhcollectiondoelen #NHCollectionDoelen [photo] credit: @kimhidalgo," he wrote.

Daugherty plays Luke Sawyer in Fifty Shades Freed, which opened in theaters this month. He is also known for portraying Noel Kahn on Pretty Little Liars and Brian on Days of Our Lives.