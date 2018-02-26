Home / Entertainment News

Nickelodeon announces Kids' Choice Awards nominees for film, music

By Wade Sheridan  |  Feb. 26, 2018 at 1:22 PM
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has announced the nominees for the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards across categories such as film, television and music.

The network also announced a new four-week voting wave that allows fans to vote for their favorites within a different category every week starting with film on Monday. Kids can cast their votes through Nickelodeon's official Kids' Choice Awards website.

Beauty and the Beast, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Pitch Perfect 3. Spider-Man: Homecoming, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Greatest Showman and Wonder Woman are nominated for Favorite Movie.

Ben Affleck, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell are nominated for Favorite Movie Actor and Anna Kendrick, Daisy Ridley, Emma Watson, Gal Gadot, Zendaya and Zoe Saldana are nominated for Favorite Movie Actress.

The television category includes Fuller House, Henry Danger, K.C. Undercover, Power Rangers Ninja Steel, Stranger Things, The Big Bang Theory, The Flash and The Thunderstorms nominated for Favorite TV Show.

Millie Bobby Brown, Candace Cameron-Bure, Kaley Cuoco, Kira Kosarin, Lizzy Greene and Zendaya are nominated for Favorite TV Actress and Andrew Lincoln, Grant Gustin, Jace Norman, Jack Griffo, Jim Parsons and William Shewfelt up for Favorite TV Actor.

In music, Favorite song contenders include "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber; "Humble." by Kendrick Lamar; "I'm the One" by DJ Khaled featuring Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne; "It Ain't Me," by Selena Gomez & Kygo; "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift; "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran; "That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars; and "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons.

Coldplay, Fifth Harmony, Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, The Chainsmokers and Twenty One Pilots are up for Favorite Music Group.

JoJo Siwa is set to perform during the show which will be hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena for the second year in a row. The 2018 edition of the annual awards show will be aired live from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on March 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

