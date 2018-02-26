Home / Entertainment News

Alicia Silverstone, Christopher Jarecki split up after 20 years

By Karen Butler  |  Feb. 26, 2018 at 6:23 PM
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Alicia Silverstone's publicist confirmed Monday the actress and her husband, musician Christopher Jarecki, are ending their marriage.

"They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent," Silverstone's representative told the New York Post.

The pair exchanged wedding vows in 2005 after dating for seven years. They are the parents of 6-year-old Bear Blue, E! News said.

Best known for her work in the films Excess Baggage, Clueless and Blast from the Past, Silverstone will soon be seen in the Paramount Network series American Woman.

