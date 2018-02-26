Actress Stacey Dash to run for Congress in California

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Stacey Dash filed paperwork Monday to run for Congress in California's 44th district.

The 51-year-old actress best known for her role in 1995's hit comedy, Clueless, has become a popular conservative commentator over the past few years and will run as a Republican in the heavily Democratic district south of Los Angeles currently represented by Democrat Nanette Barragán.

The district voted for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump, 83 percent to 12 percent.

However, since teasing a run on Feb. 9, Dash has tweeted criticisms of the Republican Party, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and President Donald Trump, and its response to gun violence.

"We have a billionaire sec. of education who is against public school we even have a president whose children did not go to public school and there are cries from the federal government to fix this shooting problem?" Dash tweeted on Feb. 15.

So far, Dash is the only Republican candidate in the primary for the 44th district.

Monday night, Dash tweeted that a formal announcement is coming.

"For those mocking for the district I live in...open your minds. It's time to for me to put up or shut up and I want to serve great people," she wrote.