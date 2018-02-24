Emma Chambers from 'Vicar of Dibley' dies at 53

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Emma Chambers' representative has confirmed The Vicar of Dibley co-star died this week at the age of 53.

The BBC announced her Wednesday death Saturday, saying only that natural causes were to blame.

Chambers' agency told the British network the actress will be "greatly missed."

"Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many," her reps said in a statement.

Chambers is best known for playing ditzy, warm-hearted church verger Alice Tinker on The Vicar of Dibley from 1994 to 2007. She also appeared in the film Notting Hill and the TV adaptation of Martin Chuzzlewit.

She is survived by her husband, actor Ian Dunn.

"Our beautiful friend Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53. We're very very sad. She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being," tweeted broadcaster Emma Freud, who is the longtime partner of filmmaker Richard Curtis, writer of Dibley and Notting Hill.

"I'm sad about Emma Chambers. Knew her when she was a kid in Doncaster. She was very funny," The Grand Tour co-host and Top Gear alum Jeremy Clarkson posted.