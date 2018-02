Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Model Angie Everhart has filed for divorce from Carl Ferro, her husband since 2014.

Entertainment Tonight said it confirmed the filing, but said representatives for Everhart and Ferro had not responded to its request for a comment.

TMZ said Everhart cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her breakup with the owner of the meal-delivery service Sunfar.

She also reportedly requested spousal support.