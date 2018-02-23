South Korean TV actor faces multiple sexual abuse allegations

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A middle-aged South Korean actor who has become a familiar face in his country for depictions of Korean kings and the archetypal "good" husband in television dramas is at the center of sexual abuse accusations, as a #MeToo movement begins to build in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Jo Min-ki, 52, faces five separate allegations of sexual harassment after an anonymous commenter claimed online Jo asked her to "scrub his back" in the shower and spend the night in his apartment in Cheongju, EDaily reported Friday.

The alleged victim said the episodes occurred when she was enrolled at Cheongju University and referred to another accuser, Song Ha-neul, as fellow alumni at the school.

The woman said Jo knew she was saving money, and would tell her she could "live" at Jo's apartment.

"Since I go to Seoul for shoots, it's not likely I will frequently occupy" the apartment, Jo said, according to the woman who has yet to identify herself to local media.

Jo would encourage the victim to drink with him and ask about her relationship status, according to the report.

학생들에 성추행 혐의...



조씨는 교수직에서 파면 또는 해임될 듯. https://t.co/sLjsX9MzJw - 경향신문 (@kyunghyang) February 20, 2018

Maeil Business reported Jo, who is an assistant professor at the university in central South Korea, also would call students to an on-campus acting studio under the pretense of engaging in coursework.

When the students arrived, Jo would encourage them to get drunk and suggest he was open to bathing with them at a Japanese hot springs resort that "he only knows about."

Most Japanese hot springs require full nudity from guests for access to bathing facilities.

Accusers who came forward first also said the actor would force them lie in his bed, where he would "caress their arms" or put his hand around their waists.

Jo's agent has said the allegations are being taken seriously and Jo will comply with police investigations.