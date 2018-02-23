Josh Duhamel defends Fergie after national anthem: She's 'crazy talented'

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Josh Duhamel considers Fergie "crazy talented," despite poor reception to the singer's recent rendition of the national anthem.

The 45-year-old actor praised his ex-wife as "an amazing woman" on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after Fergie was slammed for her performance Sunday, Feb. 18 at the NBA All-Star Game.

"I think she would probably admit that it was not her best work, but the girl is crazy talented. She really is," Duhamel told host Ellen DeGeneres. "She's an amazing woman -- an amazing human being, really."

"It's hard to see somebody you care about get beat up like that," he said. "That's the business, you know? You're in this business. You put yourself out there. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose."

Fergie said in a statement Monday that she "honestly tried [her] best" during the performance.

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," she explained. "I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone."

Duhamel and Fergie announced their split in September after more than eight years of marriage. The pair, who share 4-year-old Axl Jack, have maintained "a great relationship" since their divorce.

"It's going really well," Duhamel said of co-parenting with Fergie in an interview with E! News in January. "We have a great relationship. We really do. She's a great mother."

"All we want is the best for our son, so it's a bit of a juggling act but we're both grownups who can handle a lot," he added. "And he's happy. That's the main thing."