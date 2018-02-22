Stormzy wins top honors at 2018 Brit Awards

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- British rapper Stormzy beat out several big names to win the top honors at the 2018 Brit Awards on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Omari, topped pop icons Ed Sheeran and Liam Gallagher to take home the Best British Male honors. And his debut album Gang Signs and Prayer won British album of the year, again beating Sheeran and his 2017 album, Divide.

"Love you all, thank you, thank God, emotional, overwhelmed, speechless...gonna go have a drink and party with my family," Stormzy tweeted.

Other winners include Gorillaz for best British group and Dua Lipa for best British female solo artist and best British breakthrough act.

The evening also struck a somber tone when Gallagher performed Live Forever, the hit 1994 song from his former group, Oasis, in a tribute to the victims of the 2017 Manchester bombing