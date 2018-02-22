Home / Entertainment News

Millie Bobby Brown, Paris Jackson star in Calvin Klein campaign

By Annie Martin  |  Feb. 22, 2018 at 12:02 PM
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Millie Bobby Brown stars with close friend Paris Jackson in a Calvin Klein campaign.

The 14-year-old Stranger Things star voiced her gratitude in an Instagram post Thursday after appearing with Jackson and Lulu Tenney in new ads for the clothing company.

"Honored and excited to be shot alongside my Calvin Klein family for the new CALVIN KLEIN JEANS global campaign," she wrote. "Thank you @calvinklein - love getting back together with @parisjackson and @iamlulu_nyc. Our moment. #MYCALVINS. #ad."

The Calvin Klein official Twitter account said photographer Willy Vanderperre captured the snapshots of Brown, Jackson and Tenney.

"OUR MOMENT. #MYCALVINS. @milliebbrown, Lulu, and @ParisJackson are part of the CALVIN KLEIN family. Shot by Willy Vanderperre. We've shown you our family, now show us yours. #MYCALVINS," the brand wrote.

Brown was named the face of Calvin Klein in January 2017. She and Jackson, the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, attended the Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week this month, according to Just Jared.

Brown and Jackson are close friends who co-starred in The xx music video "I Dare You" in 2017. The song appears on the band's third studio album, I See You, which debuted in January 2017.

