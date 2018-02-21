Oscar Isaac says he married Elvira Lind before son's birth

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Oscar Isaac married Elvira Lind ahead of their son's birth last year.

The 38-year-old Guatemalan-American actor said in the spring issue of GQ Style that there are "tons of reasons" he quietly wed the Danish director before welcoming their first child.

"She's Danish -- she's not a citizen, and she was very pregnant, and there was an element of figuring out 'Well, where are we going to be?' And us wanting to be a family unit a bit more," he said.

Isaac tied the knot with Lind in March following his mom's death in February. Lind gave birth to their baby boy in April.

"Right before it happened, my mom was ill, and so I saw her carrying my child, bathing my sick mom -- seeing her do that, I just thought: I want to be with this person forever and ever. And I just wanted to take that extra step as well," the star explained.

"It was a wild year. I think I'll be processing it for the rest of my life," he said. "There's a little bit of an untethered feeling since then. A lot of stuff that I felt I knew and had direction about now just feels a little bit disconnected and floating around."

Isaac previously told The New York Times he and Lind named their son Eugene after his mother, whose middle name was Eugenia. He said his baby boy inspired him to keep going after his mom's death.

"You have a child and you must -- you must for their sake -- you must say yes to life," the actor said.

Isaac is known for playing Poe Dameron in the Star Wars movies and Nick Wasicsko in the HBO miniseries Show Me a Hero. He will next star with Natalie Portman in the film Annihilation, which opens in theaters Friday.