Emily Ratajkowski goes topless for Vanity Fair cover

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski appears topless on a new Vanity Fair cover.

The 26-year-old "Blurred Lines" music video star stripped down for an intimate photo shoot in the March issue of Vanity Fair Spain.

Vanity Fair Spain shared a photo of the cover Tuesday on its official Instagram account. The image shows Ratajkowski posing in black, high-waisted underwear as she holds a camera near her face.

"[Photo by] Norman Jean Roy," the magazine wrote.

Ratajkowski voiced her opinions on feminism and sexuality in the interview. The model is known for posting revealing photos on Instagram, including the topless selfie with Kim Kardashian she shared in March 2016.

"At some point I realized that social networks were a tool I could use," Ratajkowski said. "Now it's my way of dictating what I want them to see from me at every moment."

"We need to have the freedom as women to choose when and how we express our sexuality," she added.

Ratajkowski previously said in the August issue of Allure that embracing her sexuality was an empowering experience.

"To me, any expression that is empowered and is your own as a woman is feminist," she said. "If a woman decides to dress sexy, it doesn't mean she's not a feminist."

Ratajkowski is known for the films Gone Girl and We Are Your Friends. She will appear in a number of upcoming movies, including I Feel Pretty with Amy Schumer and Welcome Home with Aaron Paul.