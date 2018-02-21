Brie Bella encourages confidence with 'postpartum' photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Brie Bella is feeling "confident" following her daughter's birth.

The 34-year-old Total Bellas star shared a photo and a body-positive message Tuesday on Instagram after welcoming daughter Birdie Joe with husband Daniel Bryan in May.

The picture shows Bella striking a pose in natural light. The new mom shows off her figure in a black bra from her Birdiebee clothing line and a pair of grey sweatpants.

"9 months postpartum #BeeConfident #BeeYou #LetsBeeBOLDtogether @mybirdiebee #mybirdiebee," she captioned the snapshot.

Bella gave birth to Birdie on May 9 after announcing her pregnancy in October 2016. She posted a cute photo of her baby girl Wednesday while getting her makeup done.

"Birdie trying to figure out how to get to Mommy!!! #shelovesme #glamtime #birdieLOVE," the star wrote.

Bella came to fame as a WWE wrestler, and told E! News in October that she plans to return to the ring in 2018. She said she was working hard to get back in shape following Birdie's birth.

"I would like to have a second baby and I'm not going to start trying until after I make my comeback," the star said.

"I got into the ring and trained a couple times and I realized that my journey's a little longer than I expected," she added. "So starting next week, I'm going to start working with a personal trainer and we're really gonna get me back in shape."