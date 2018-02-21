Birdman on Toni Braxton: 'I love her to death'

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Rapper Birdman described his feelings for his fiancee Toni Braxton while appearing on The Wendy Williams Show, saying that the singer is his "life."

"T, that's my girl, my friend, my family... that's my love, my soldier, my life... She's my life. I love her to death," Birdman said to Williams Tuesday after the daytime host asked about his relationship with Braxton.

Birdman, after stating that he has known Braxton for 18 years and that their relationship "just happened," said he has been accepted by Braxton's family, including her mother Evelyn.

"For me, it was just hard to accept love from them. I think Miss E, Miss Evelyn, she's an angel. She did a great job with all her girls. For me, just growing up in the streets, not having the word love, it was hard for me to accept them loving me and appreciating the love that I brought to the table," he said.

Braxton was recently seen showing off her engagement ring from Birdman in a new trailer for the upcoming season of reality series, Braxton Family Values.

Braxton, 50 and Birdman, 49, made their debut as a couple at the 2016 BET Awards. The pair sparked engagement rumors in November when Braxton was seen wearing the diamond ring from the trailer while attending the Soul Train Awards.

Williams announced on Wednesday's edition of her show, that she will be taking a three-week hiatus due to issues with hyperthyroidism and Graves' disease. "My doctor has prescribed -- are you ready? -- three weeks of vacation," she said to viewers. "I was pissed. Encore performances, really?"

Reruns of The Wendy Williams Show will be shown in her absence. The 53-year-old recently canceled multiple tapings of her talk show due to having the flu.