Hilary Duff mourns the death of her dog: 'You changed me forever'

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff mourned the death of her 10-year-old Bernese Mountain dog Dubois on Instagram alongside a lengthy note that paid homage to her canine friend.

"I never let myself imagine what this day would look or feel like. It was us. And we were invincible. I am having to look into your beautiful amber almond shaped eyes and tell you goodbye today," the actress said Monday alongside a video of Dubois walking along a beach in slow-motion.

"First of all...thank you...for being my best friend...truly. You have been with me though true pain, true happiness and joy, true confusion and disappointment and all over again," she continued. "You are more then I could have ever dreamt up on my own. I haven't taken a step without you beside me for 10 years. You are my protector my comfort, my shadow, my understanding of all things good and warm and fierce."

"I will miss you everyday of my life my sweet boy. You were that once in a lifetime dog. That special bond that not everybody gets. And I got you. You picked me. You were a force. You changed me forever. I will see you at the other end of the rainbow My boy. Forever indebted to you," Duff concluded.

Dubois was a regular on Duff's Instagram account with the dog last appearing in a recent photo taken by her boyfriend Matthew Koma that featured Dubois sleeping on a bed.

Duff and her 5-year-old son Luca are owners of two other dogs.