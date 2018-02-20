Home / Entertainment News

Courtney Love wishes Kurt Cobain a happy birthday: 'God I miss you'

By Wade Sheridan  |  Feb. 20, 2018 at 12:13 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Courtney Love wished her late husband Kurt Cobain a happy birthday Tuesday on Instagram on what would have been the rock icon's 51st birthday.

"Happy birthday baby. God I miss you," Love said alongside a black and white photo of herself and Cobain holding each other while laying down.

Cobain, the frontman of Nirvana, was found dead in his Seattle home on April 8, 1994 with a 20-gauge shotgun laying on his chest. His death was ruled a suicide.

"Please keep going Courtney for Frances," a suicide note read in reference to the pair's daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, now 25. "For her life will be so much happier without me. I love you. I love you," it continued.

happy birthday baby god I miss you

A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) on

Frances Bean recently celebrated on Instagram two years of sobriety after struggling with drug addiction.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
'Teen Mom 2' star Briana DeJesus posts photos after plastic surgeries 'Teen Mom 2' star Briana DeJesus posts photos after plastic surgeries
Jinger Duggar shows off baby bump at 18 weeks pregnant Jinger Duggar shows off baby bump at 18 weeks pregnant
Ciara posts 'sweet' photo of Russell Wilson, daughter Ciara posts 'sweet' photo of Russell Wilson, daughter
Mindy Kaling posts makeup-free photo from 'mom night out' Mindy Kaling posts makeup-free photo from 'mom night out'
WWE Raw: Rollins battles Reigns, Cena in Gauntlet Match WWE Raw: Rollins battles Reigns, Cena in Gauntlet Match
Loading...