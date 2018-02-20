Courtney Love wishes Kurt Cobain a happy birthday: 'God I miss you'

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Courtney Love wished her late husband Kurt Cobain a happy birthday Tuesday on Instagram on what would have been the rock icon's 51st birthday.

"Happy birthday baby. God I miss you," Love said alongside a black and white photo of herself and Cobain holding each other while laying down.

Cobain, the frontman of Nirvana, was found dead in his Seattle home on April 8, 1994 with a 20-gauge shotgun laying on his chest. His death was ruled a suicide.

"Please keep going Courtney for Frances," a suicide note read in reference to the pair's daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, now 25. "For her life will be so much happier without me. I love you. I love you," it continued.

Frances Bean recently celebrated on Instagram two years of sobriety after struggling with drug addiction.