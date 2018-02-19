Paris Hilton snaps photo with Paris Jackson at 37th birthday party

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton snapped a photo with Paris Jackson at her 37th birthday celebration with friends and family.

The socialite shared the moment with Jackson, the 19-year-old daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, while ringing in her birthday Thursday in New York.

Hilton, who wore a colorful sequined jacket to her party, posted the picture Friday on Instagram. The snapshot shows Hilton and Jackson smiling as they hold up a pillow reading "Paris."

"Paris & Paris," Hilton captioned the photo.

Paris & Paris ✨👯‍♀️✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 16, 2018 at 2:19pm PST

Hilton's mom, Kathy Hilton, was a former classmate and close friend of Michael, according to a 2009 interview with Hilton. The socialite told Extra Michael asked Kathy's permission to also name his daughter Paris.

"My mom and Michael went to high school together and they were best friends since they were 13," Hilton said. "So I grew up knowing Michael very well."

"When he had his daughter, he always loved the name Paris," she added. "So he asked my mom if it was okay and of course she said yes. I think she's such a beautiful little girl and I'm proud we have the same name."

Hilton's sister, Nicky Hilton, aunt Kyle Richards and model Andreja Pejic were among the other guests at Hilton's birthday party. Nicky welcomed her second child, daughter Teddy, in December, and shared a first photo of the infant last week.