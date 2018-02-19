Mindy Kaling posts makeup-free photo from 'mom night out'

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Mindy Kaling went makeup-free during a "mom night out" with a friend.

The 38-year-old actress posted a photo Saturday from her girls weekend with artist Julia S. Powell after welcoming daughter Katherine in December.

The picture shows Kaling smiling for the camera as she sits in a booth at a restaurant. The new mom wears a Gucci sweater, collared shirt and a face free of cosmetics.

"No makeup no filter mom night out with @juliaspowellart," she captioned the snapshot.

Powell posted about her "magical" weekend with Kaling on her own account.

"@mindykaling forced me to pose in front of my painting before I left after a magical girls weekend and didn't tell me my hands looked dumb," she wrote.

Kaling gave birth to a baby girl Dec. 15 after confirming her pregnancy in August. Friend and costume designer Salvator Perez said in an interview Saturday with People that Kaling is taking maternity leave before delving into her new NBC series, Champions.

"She's truly taking her mommy time," the designer said. "I think she's relishing in [motherhood]."

"She really wanted to take a full maternity leave and enjoy being a mom, which I respect her for so much because she's a workaholic," he added. "She works 14-18 hours a day, and so I think she's throwing herself into the baby and it's been great."