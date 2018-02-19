Funko 2018 Pop! lineup includes 'Grease,' 'Deadpool'

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Funko announced a number of new additions to their lineup of collectible Pop! figures during the 2018 American International Toy Fair including collections based on It, Grease and Deadpool.

For Deadpool, who will be seen on the big screen once again on May 18, Funko is releasing figures referencing Pennywise the Clown from It and late television painter Bob Ross -- as seen in the first teaser for Deadpool 2.

Funko is also releasing a set of Deadpool Pocket Pop! keychains and plushies that feature Cable.

For It, the hit horror-thriller released in September, Pennywise the Clown will be available in three different Pop! forms along with the entire Losers Club and young Georgie who is Pennywise's first victim in the film. Other It releases include a set of plushies and action figures.

The Grease collection leads the way for older films and television shows being reimagined by Funko in Pop! form including The Princess Bride, Coming to America, Pee-wee's Playhouse, Mister Rogers, Smallville, Gossip Girl and The Jetsons among others.

The Grease figures include two different versions of main characters Danny and Sandy.

Funko will be adding another round of Stranger Things Pop! figures which will include Bob, Steve and Eleven from Season 2 of the supernatural Netflix drama.

Funko collections based on Super Troopers, Saturday Night Live, Hellboy, Five Nights at Freddy's, WWE, A Wrinkle in Time and Ready Player One, among others, will also be hitting store shelves in 2018.