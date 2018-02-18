Jedediah Bila marries Jeremy Scher in N.Y.

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Columnist and television personality Jedediah Bila married her fiancé Jeremy Scher in Huntington, N.Y. this weekend.

The couple exchanged vows Saturday at a ceremony attended by about 60 guests, including Sunny Hostin, whom Bila previously worked with on The View.

"I've never seen a more relaxed bride," Michael Russo, Bila's wedding planner, told Entertainment Tonight. "Jedediah enjoyed every single moment of the day!"

"I'm super excited. Super, super excited," Bila said to Us Weekly about her big day. "I always wanted to get married, but I never thought I would do the big wedding dress and the beautiful venue. I always thought I was gonna be on a beach somewhere, just a couple of friends, doing it really casual. So, it's crazy."

Bila -- the show's lone conservative panelist -- announced in September that she was leaving The View after one season.

She didn't offer a reason for her exit, but did mention she is writing a book and working on other projects. She was replaced on the chat program by Meghan McCain.