Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane ending 14-year-marriage

By Karen Butler  |  Feb. 17, 2018 at 8:57 AM
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Rebecca Gayheart has filed for divorce from The Last Ship and Grey's Anatomy actor Eric Dane.

TMZ said the actress moved to end her 14-year marriage by filing legal documents Friday.

Gayheart requested spousal support, as well as joint legal and physical custody of their daughters, who are ages 6 and 7.

"After 14 years together, we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family," Dane said in a statement to People magazine. "We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives."

Topics: Eric Dane
