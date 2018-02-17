Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for Feb. 17: Ed Sheeran, Michael Jordan

By UPI Staff  |  Feb. 17, 2018 at 3:00 AM
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Mail-order retailer Aaron Montgomery Ward in 1844

-- Texas oil millionaire H.L. Hunt in 1889

-- Author Margaret Truman Daniel, daughter of U.S. President Harry S. Truman, in 1924

-- Actor Hal Holbrook in 1925 (age 93)

-- Actor/football Hall of Fame member Jim Brown in 1936 (age 82)

-- Singer Gene Pitney in 1940

-- Political activist Huey P. Newton in 1942

-- Actor Brenda Fricker in 1945 (age 73)

-- Actor Rene Russo in 1954 (age 64)

-- Actor Richard Karn in 1956 (age 62)

-- Actor Lou Diamond Phillips in 1962 (age 56)

-- Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, born Daniel Whitney, in 1963 (age 55)

-- Basketball superstar Michael Jordan in 1963 (age 55)

-- Film director Michael Bay in 1965 (age 53)

-- Actor Denise Richards in 1971 (age 47)

-- Musician Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) in 1972 (age 46)

-- Actor Jerry O'Connell in 1974 (age 44)

-- Actor Jason Ritter in 1980 (age 38)

-- Heiress Paris Hilton 1981 (age 37)

-- Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 1981 (age 37)

-- Actor/singer Chord Overstreet in 1989 (age 29)

-- Actor Bonnie Wright in 1991 (age 27)

-- Singer Ed Sheeran in 1991 (age 27)

-- Actor Sasha Pieterse in 1996 (age 22)

