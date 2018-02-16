'Toy Story Land' to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios June 30

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Toy Story Land is set to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando on June 30, Walt Disney World announced Friday.

The new section of the theme park is inspired by three animated Toy Story blockbusters that follow the beloved action figures and playthings who come to life when their owners -- first Andy, then after he grows up, Bonnie -- leave the room. Toy Story 4 is due in theaters next year.

"Here, guests can take a ride on Slinky Dog Dash, a roller coaster Andy has assembled from his Mega Coaster Play Kit and topped off with Slinky and Jessie," the Disney Parks website said about its new addition.

"Families will also be able to take a spin on Alien Swirling Saucers, a galactic play set that Andy won from Pizza Planet. Here, adorable little green aliens swirl about in their flying saucers with guests in tow in their rocket ship toys, while The Claw hangs overhead. Guests can also walk through a new carnival game box to experience Toy Story Mania!, which has been a guest-favorite attraction at the park since it opened in 2008. Now expanded with a third track, the popular attraction will put even more guests in the action taking aim at 3D objects -- using everything from baseballs to cream pies -- in a variety of whimsical, fast-paced games."

Disney World's other recent attractions include two new Pandora: The World of Avatar-themed rides and a restaurant at Animal Kingdom and a Frozen-themed log flume at Epcot.