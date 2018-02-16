New 'Harry Potter' Lego sets featuring Hogwarts announced

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- New Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter Lego sets that feature Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry are set to launch in August.

The new collection will feature building sets and collectibles inspired by the Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter films including the Great Hall in Hogwarts where students at the school including Harry, Ron and Hermione enjoyed their meals.

Other characters that will be featured in the new sets include more fan-favorite wizards, magical creatures, Muggles and Fantastic Beasts main character Newt Scamander just in time for the arrival of Fantastic Beasts sequel The Crimes of Grindelwald which arrives on Nov. 16.

"When it first launched in 2001, Lego Harry Potter was a global sellout due to its broad appeal and ability to spark imaginative play, so we're thrilled to go deeper into the Wizarding World to bring even more magic and excitement to Lego play. The Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts stories are perfectly suited to construction play, and our designers cannot wait for fans to see how the films are reimagined in our new collection of building sets and collectibles," said vice president of licensing and entertainment for the Lego group Jill Wilfert in a statement.

"Together with our long-standing partners at the Lego Group, we're excited to bring Harry Potter back into Lego form and expand the world with the addition of Fantastic Beasts sets. These new sets allow us to strengthen the emotional connection our fans have with the Wizarding World as they bring to life their favorite characters and memories from the films," said senior vice president of franchise management and marketing for Warner Bros. consumer products Maryellen Zarakas said.

The new Harry Potter Lego collections follows announcements of an upcoming mobile game titled Hogwarts Mystery and a new thrill ride coming to Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter.