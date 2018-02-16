Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott cozy up in photo after daughter's birth

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott cozied up in a photo Thursday.

The 20-year-old reality star and 25-year-old rapper got close in their first picture together since welcoming daughter Stormi this month.

Scott shared a photo on Snapchat of himself and Jenner leaning in for the camera. The pair both wear medical masks over their mouths in the picture.

"Bdjxjkdn," Scott captioned the post.

Jenner announced last week that she gave birth to a baby girl Feb. 1. E! News reported Jenner and Scott, who were first linked in April 2017, have grown closer since becoming parents.

"Her relationship with Travis has made huge strides since having baby Stormi," a source said. "Travis has been staying overnight at Kylie's several times a week when he is not working or out of town."

People added that Jenner and Scott are "enjoying their little family" and are "not in a rush" to get married.

"Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship," an insider said. "Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive."

"[Kylie] has everything she needs right now and seems very happy," the source said. "For being so young, she is very chilled out about her relationship with Travis. She isn't making any huge plans for the future."