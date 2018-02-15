Home / Entertainment News

Sofia Richie thanks Scott Disick for Valentine's Day roses: 'Love u'

By Annie Martin  |  Feb. 15, 2018 at 11:31 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Sofia Richie sent her "love" to boyfriend Scott Disick after receiving roses on Valentine's Day.

The 19-year-old model showed off her bouquet in a post on Instagram Stories while celebrating her first Valentine's Day with the 34-year-old reality star Wednesday.

The photo shows Richie holding and smelling a large vase of red roses. The model wears a knit hat in a matching shade of crimson.

"@letthelordbewith you Love u," she captioned the picture.

Sofia Richie showed off a bouquet from Scott Disick on Valentine's Day. Photo by Sofia Richie/Instagram Stories

Richie, the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, also shared a throwback photo on Instagram. The picture shows Richie and Disick embracing during their trip to Italy in October.

"Happy Valentines babe," she wrote.

Happy Valentines babe 🌹

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Richie and Disick were linked in September after previously denying dating rumors. Disick, who shares three children with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian, discussed his relationship with Richie on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"Kris really is like my mom to me, so I don't ever feel like she's putting me on the spot," the star said in a confessional shot after Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, questioned him about Richie. "But I don't really feel comfortable talking to her about my personal or dating life."

"Truthfully, as much as I'd like to be honest with her and tell her how I'm really feeling, I also do want to respect Kourtney and her feelings," he added. "Maybe down the line. But right now, my biggest thing is just being respectful of everybody."

Trending Stories
Hoda Kotb's boyfriend, daughter record surprise Valentine's Day message Hoda Kotb's boyfriend, daughter record surprise Valentine's Day message
Julianne Hough debuts red hair: 'I feel more feminine and alive' Julianne Hough debuts red hair: 'I feel more feminine and alive'
'Criminal Minds' alum Thomas Gibson finalizes divorce 'Criminal Minds' alum Thomas Gibson finalizes divorce
Flynn the Bichon Frisé wins Best in Show at Westminster Flynn the Bichon Frisé wins Best in Show at Westminster
Famous birthdays for Feb.15: Duffer brothers, Jane Seymour Famous birthdays for Feb.15: Duffer brothers, Jane Seymour
Loading...