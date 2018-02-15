Sofia Richie thanks Scott Disick for Valentine's Day roses: 'Love u'

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Sofia Richie sent her "love" to boyfriend Scott Disick after receiving roses on Valentine's Day.
The 19-year-old model showed off her bouquet in a post on Instagram Stories while celebrating her first Valentine's Day with the 34-year-old reality star Wednesday.
The photo shows Richie holding and smelling a large vase of red roses. The model wears a knit hat in a matching shade of crimson.
"@letthelordbewith you Love u," she captioned the picture.
Richie, the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, also shared a throwback photo on Instagram. The picture shows Richie and Disick embracing during their trip to Italy in October.
"Happy Valentines babe," she wrote.
Richie and Disick were linked in September after previously denying dating rumors. Disick, who shares three children with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian, discussed his relationship with Richie on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
"Kris really is like my mom to me, so I don't ever feel like she's putting me on the spot," the star said in a confessional shot after Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, questioned him about Richie. "But I don't really feel comfortable talking to her about my personal or dating life."
"Truthfully, as much as I'd like to be honest with her and tell her how I'm really feeling, I also do want to respect Kourtney and her feelings," he added. "Maybe down the line. But right now, my biggest thing is just being respectful of everybody."