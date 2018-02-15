Sofia Richie thanks Scott Disick for Valentine's Day roses: 'Love u'

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Sofia Richie sent her "love" to boyfriend Scott Disick after receiving roses on Valentine's Day.

The 19-year-old model showed off her bouquet in a post on Instagram Stories while celebrating her first Valentine's Day with the 34-year-old reality star Wednesday.

The photo shows Richie holding and smelling a large vase of red roses. The model wears a knit hat in a matching shade of crimson.

"@letthelordbewith you Love u," she captioned the picture.

Richie, the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, also shared a throwback photo on Instagram. The picture shows Richie and Disick embracing during their trip to Italy in October.

"Happy Valentines babe," she wrote.

Happy Valentines babe 🌹 A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Feb 14, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

Richie and Disick were linked in September after previously denying dating rumors. Disick, who shares three children with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian, discussed his relationship with Richie on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"Kris really is like my mom to me, so I don't ever feel like she's putting me on the spot," the star said in a confessional shot after Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, questioned him about Richie. "But I don't really feel comfortable talking to her about my personal or dating life."

"Truthfully, as much as I'd like to be honest with her and tell her how I'm really feeling, I also do want to respect Kourtney and her feelings," he added. "Maybe down the line. But right now, my biggest thing is just being respectful of everybody."