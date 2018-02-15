Millie Bobby Brown, Jacob Sartorius celebrate Valentine's Day after dating rumors

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Rumored couple Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius were feeling affectionate on their first Valentine's Day.

The 13-year-old British actress and 15-year-old American singer appeared to confirm their relationship by dedicating posts to each other on the holiday Wednesday.

Brown posted a throwback photo on Twitter of herself sharing a sweet moment with Sartorius in a booth. The actress shows a smile as she leans forehead-to-forehead with the "Sweatshirt" singer.

"Happy Valentine's day J @jacobsartorius," she tweeted, adding a heart emoji.

Sartorius responded by writing, "happy valentine's day.. see you soon." He also shared a photo with Brown on Instagram Stories.

"happy valentine's day to this beautiful girl.. i miss eating chick fil a with you every day. see u soon @milliebobbybrown," the singer wrote.

The Stranger Things star was first linked to Sartorius in January following several interactions on social media. Actress Bella Thorne was among those to congratulate the pair after they went public Wednesday.

"Finally the news is out!!!! so cute you two," she tweeted.