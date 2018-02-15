Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux announce split

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor-writer Justin Theroux announced Thursday they have split after two years of marriage.

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the former couple said in a joint statement to E! News.

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

TMZ reported Theroux was in New York last weekend when Aniston celebrated her 49th birthday with friends in Malibu. Aniston also attended Amy Schumer's wedding in California Tuesday by herself.

Aniston and Theroux got engaged in 2012 and tied the knot in 2015.