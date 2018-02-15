Home / Entertainment News

Jeff Daniels to star in Broadway production of 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

By Karen Butler  |  Feb. 15, 2018 at 9:14 PM
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Jeff Daniels is reuniting with his Steve Jobs and The Newsroom collaborator Aaron Sorkin on a new play based on Harper Lee's classic novel To Kill a Mockingbird

Producers announced Daniels' casting as lawyer Atticus Finch Thursday, Playbill.com said.

Bartlett Sher is to direct the stage drama, which Sorkin wrote. The show is scheduled to begin previews Nov. 1 at Lincoln Center Theater.

Co-starring will be Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Stak Sands, Frederick Weller, Erin Wilhelmi, Dakin Matthews, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Phyllis Somerville and Liv Rooth, Variety said.

