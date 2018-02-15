'American Idol' winner David Cook heads to Broadway for 'Kinky Boots'

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- American Idol Season 7 winner David Cook is joining award-winning Broadway play Kinky Boots for a limited time from April 3 to May 5.

Cook will be stepping into the role of Charlie Price, the son of a shoe factory owner who reluctantly takes over his father's business, Billboard reported. Cook will be seen performing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in Manhattan.

"Gonna be trying a different stage outfit this spring! Excited to join the cast of @kinkybootsbway!" the singer said on Instagram Thursday alongside a photo of himself wearing a business suit with long, shiny boots.

Kinky Boots, based on the 2005 film of the same name, follows the story of Price who begins a friendship with a drag queen. The role of Price has been filled by other musicians including Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie and Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears.

The production from Harvey Fierstein -- who wrote the book for the musical and Cyndi Lauper, who wrote and composed the music -- previously won six Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Score.

"I am so thrilled and honored that I am going to be part of this show and get to work with so many amazing people!" Cook said in a statement. "I love the collaborative aspect of theater, the idea of being part of a creative team and working it out in front of an audience each night. I can't wait to join this incredible cast in Kinky Boots including the very talented Wayne Brady and Kirstin Maldonado."