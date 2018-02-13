Home / Entertainment News

Nicky Hilton cuddles newborn daughter Teddy in photo

The fashion designer welcomed Teddy with husband James Rothschild in December.
By Annie Martin  |  Feb. 13, 2018 at 12:46 PM
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Nicky Hilton is giving fans a first glimpse of her newborn daughter.

The 34-year-old socialite and fashion designer posted a picture of baby Teddy on Monday after welcoming the infant with husband James Rothschild in December.

The snapshot shows Hilton sharing a sweet moment with Teddy before heading to the Oscar de la Renta show at New York Fashion Week. Mom and daughter pose in front of a wall with cherry blossom wallpaper.

"Kisses + cuddles before out the door to catch the @oscardelarenta show," Hilton captioned the photo on Instagram.

Hilton and Rothschild also share daughter Lily-Grace, who turns 2 years old in July. The toddler stars with Hilton in new ads for the fashion designer's collection with Tolani.

"Nicky Hilton x Tolani launches in 2 days," Hilton teased Tuesday on Instagram.

Nicky Hilton x Tolani 💙💙💙💙💙 launches in 2 days

A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on

Hilton said in the new issue of Architectural Digest that she had "so much fun" decorating Lily-Grace's room. The toddler's room features sky-blue wallpaper, with soft blue, pink and white accents.

"I had so much fun doing this room; you just get to relive your childhood again with all the things you loved: kitties and bunnies and princesses," the mom-of-two said.

