Michael Phelps, wife Nicole celebrate '#babyshark' No. 2 at shower

The couple already share 21-month-old son Boomer Robert.
By Annie Martin  |  Feb. 13, 2018 at 12:24 PM
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Michael Phelps and his pregnant wife are gearing up to welcome "#babyshark" No. 2.

The 32-year-old retired Olympic swimmer and wife Nicole Phelps were fêted by family and friends at a baby shower Sunday ahead of the birth of their second child.

Nicole marked the occasion by sharing a sweet photo from the party on Instagram. The picture shows Phelps and Nicole smiling as the retired athlete cradles his wife's baby bump.

"Such an amazing day celebrating our #babyshark!! More photos to come... we are so thankful for everyone who was able to be with us and everyone who was with us in spirit," Nicole captioned the snapshot.

Phelps and Nicole already share 21-month-old son Boomer Robert, who turns 3 years old in May. Phelps posted a family photo featuring the toddler on his own account.

"Thanks to those who came to celebrate today!! #babyshark," he wrote.

Thanks to those who came to celebrate today!! #babyshark

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

Phelps and Nicole confirmed in August that they're expecting again. The couple have yet to announce their unborn child's sex, although Nicole teased fans with a photo of a new baby outfit featuring a bow headband this month.

"I'm beyond excited my @cozys_ shipment arrived today and I'm obsessed with the cactus print," she wrote. "Taking guesses... are we having a boy or a girl."

