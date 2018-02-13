Ivory to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Three-time WWE Women's Champion Ivory will be inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2018 during WrestleMania 34 Week on April 6.

Ivory, real name Lisa Moretti, began her wrestling career in the 1980s as part of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, the professional wrestling program that inspired the Netflix drama series GLOW. Ivory, then known as Tina Ferrari, previously won the GLOW Championship before entering WWE in 1999.

Ivory's career in WWE involved defeating Hall of Famers such as The Fabulous Moolah, Trish Stratus, Lita and Jacqueline on her way to becoming a three-time Women's Champion. She is best known for joining up with Right to Censor, where she ditched her normal wrestling attire in favor of wearing a white dress shirt and a full-length skirt.

Ivory, who would berate other women for wearing revealing clothing as part of Right to Censor, famously defended her Women's Championship against Chyna at WrestleMania 17 in 2001. She went on to compete in the WWE through 2005 and served as a trainer on Season 3 of Tough Enough before she left the company in 2009.

"[This Hall of Fame recognition] means that it's a full circle in your career, in your wrestling chapter," Ivory told ESPN. "It's great bragging rights for your family that have seen you go through the eras and I also feel like it's an awesome tribute to the women in wrestling as a whole."

The WWE Hall of Fame class of 2018, which also includes Goldberg and tag team The Dudley Boyz, will be inducted April 6 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.