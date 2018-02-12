Shay Mitchell runs topless through LA after hitting 3M YouTube subscribers

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell ran through the streets of Los Angeles topless in celebration of hitting three million subscribers on YouTube.

Mitchell stripped down to her underwear that says "nice buns" and a unicorn halloween mask in order to hide her identity. The run was filmed for her YouTube channel.

The idea for the run was initially proposed by Mitchell who said she would run outside naked if she reached three million subscribers.

"A deal is a deal and I did it," Mitchell says in the clip out-of-breath after running past surprised locals on Sunset Boulevard and joining her assistant Sammy who was following in a car.

The video also features Mitchell thanking her fans for making her channel so successful. "I can't tell you how much this means to me to have you guys coming along, especially since when I first started the channel it was uncharted territory and now it's just a learning experience every single week," she says.

"And I promise you there's gonna be so much more to come, it's insane."

Mitchell's YouTube channel features the star's fashion, hair and makeup tips along with her favorite food recipes, travels and fitness routines.