McConaughey takes out full-page ad for Super Bowl MVP Foles

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Matthew McConaughey took out a full-page newspaper ad dedicated to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles to congratulate him on his Super Bowl victory.

The ad was placed in the Sunday edition of the Austin American-Statesman, a local newspaper from Austin, Texas, where Noles was born and where McConaughey resides.

"From one local to another, Congratulations Nick Foles," the ad reads alongside an image of Texas with a heart. "Just keep livin," it continues next to McConaughey's name.

Foles was named the Super Bowl LII MVP after he lead the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots. The mayor of Austin, Steve Adler, recently proclaimed Feb. 9 as Nick Foles Day in celebration of the native's accomplishment.