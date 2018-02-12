Mandy Patinkin receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Actor Mandy Patinkin was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday following the premier of the seventh season of his Showtime series, Homeland.

Patinkin was honored with the 2,629th star on the Walk of Fame for his career acting in television and theater. His Homeland cast mate Rupert Friend praised his work with refugees around the world through the International Rescue Committee.

"Today we honor not just his talent and integrity but the passion he brings to everything he does," Friend said.

Over the course of his career Patenkin has received three Emmy nominations for outstanding supporting actor in a drama for his role as CIA Middle East Division Chief Saul Berenson on Homeland and an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 1995 for his role in Chicago Hope.

He also received best actor in a musical Tony Award nominations for Sunday in the Park with George in 1984 and The Wild Party in 2000, and won the Tony Award for best featured actor in a musical in 1980 for playing Che in Evita.

"His accomplishments in our industry are extensive and singular like the man. His talent is boundless, he is my hero," Patenkin's Evita co-star Patti LuPone said.

While accepting the honor Patinkin thanked his parents for encouraging him to pursue a career in entertainment.

"My parents stood fast and let their son follow his dream and his desire and the way he felt he communicated best in this world," he said.

Patinkin delivered his breakout performance as Avigdor in 1983's Yentl and later starred as Inigo Montoya in the Princess Bride, which he said presented a parallel to his father's adolescent neck injury.

"My father was a right-handed man and he had to learn how to write with his left hand, which is interesting because I was a right-handed man who had to learn to fence with my left hand," he said. "So there was a bit of a shared journey there -- of course, not as difficult as he had, without a doubt. But he was quite the fighter and a figure of great strength."