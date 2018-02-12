Kim Cattrall calls out Sarah Jessica Parker: 'Stop exploiting our tragedy'

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Kim Cattrall has accused Sarah Jessica Parker of "exploiting" her brother's death.

The 61-year-old actress slammed her former Sex and the City co-star in an Instagram post Saturday after Parker commented on her brother's death in a new interview.

"I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker," she wrote.

Cattrall said in the caption that she felt Parker reached out in order to restore her image. The pair recently clashed after Cattrall confirmed she turned down Sex and the City 3.

"My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," the star wrote.

"Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend," she added. "So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

Parker had voiced her sympathies in an Instagram comment last week after Cattrall announced her brother's death Feb. 4. Parker said in an interview Thursday with Entertainment Tonight that she felt compelled to reach out to Cattrall.

"If somebody in your life, whether you're in touch with them all the time or not, [is] suffering for any reason, it's involuntary that you want to convey condolences or sadness or just let someone know you're thinking about them."

The Independent reported Cattrall had a much different response to former co-star Cynthia Nixon, who also offered her condolences on Instagram.

"@cynthiaenixon Cynthia, hearing your voice meant so much to me. Thank you for reaching out. Love Kim #SexandtheCity," Cattrall said in a comment.